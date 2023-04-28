Share:

Pakistan, like other developing countries, plays a critical role in the fight against climate change. The 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP27) held in Sharm El-Sheikh provided an excellent opportunity for these nations to showcase their sense of responsibility towards the environment. Pakistan’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and its commitment to transitioning to renewable energy sources were noteworthy.

However, while developing countries are making significant strides in reducing their carbon footprint, the same cannot be said for carbon-emitting countries. The summit highlighted the fact that many developed nations are not doing enough to combat climate change. They continue to prioritize economic growth over environmental protection, leading to disastrous consequences for our planet.

I urge these carbon-emitting countries to take responsibility for their actions and work towards reducing their carbon footprint. It is crucial that we work together to find solutions that benefit both the environment and the economy.

Despite the challenges, I believe there were positive outcomes from the summit. The discussions around the use of renewable energy sources and sustainable development were promising, and it was encouraging to see leaders from around the world come together to address the issue.

MUHAMMAD ZAFAR,

Karachi.