The Islamic Republic of Pakistan-the sixth most populous country in the world has more than 240 universities in both public and private sectors accredited by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. Among these universities, 17 are exclusive women’s universities that only enroll female students. The rest are believed to be inclusive universities that provide equal admission opportunities to both male and female students. According to their statutes, these universities provide equal employment and career development opportunities to all applicants and job seekers, regardless of their class, caste, creed, ethnicity, or gender. Despite official rhetoric and constitutional commitment to gender equality in education, men, for decades, have had greater access to education and employment than women. More men than women attended schools, colleges and universities and obtained more general and professional degrees. Until 2010, there were on average more male than female students in tertiary education. It is, nevertheless, significant to highlight that over the past two decades, the composition of the student population in tertiary education has changed. Today more females resume their post-secondary education and graduate from universities. Research also shows that female students are outperforming male students at all levels, including at the tertiary level.

While this progress is commendable from a number of perspectives and is celebrated by many educationists, policymakers and institutions, including the Higher Education Commission. This is very unfortunate that policymakers remain focused on enrollment when gender inequality in higher education is discussed. We should be cognizant of the fact that the rising number of female students in undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes and their graduation from universities have not put an end to gender inequalities in higher education. Gender inequalities are more pronounced in other aspects of higher education, their presence in leadership roles and decision-making bodies.

Once we look at the picture of the presence of women in academic positions, decision-making bodies, and leadership roles, the claim of gender equality or gender parity seems very weak and misguided. Women tend to be under-represented in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Across the universities (both public and private sector) women are a significant minority in leadership positions. For instance, only 15 percent of Vice Chancellors (VCs) and Rectors of Pakistani universities are women- and they predominantly head women’s universities as VCs. Data from primary and secondary sources show that 06 percent of Deans, 11 percent of registrars, 08 percent of Directors ORIC, 05 percent of Director QEC, 09 percent of Director Finance, 11 percent of Director Admission, 09 percent of Director Academics and 18 Percent of Director Students’ affairs are women. Similarly, women are a significant minority in key decision-making bodies (Syndicate/BoG, Senate, ASRB, Academic Council, Board of Faculty, Board of Studies, Finance and Planning etc). Women’s presence in Syndicates/BoGs is 17 percent, and their membership in the Senate is 15 percent. They make up 7 percent of the ASRB members. We can see 05 percent of women in Academic Councils, 25 percent on the Board of Faculties, 21 percent on the Board of Studies and 24 percent in Finance and Planning. The overwhelming presence and dominance of men in decision-making bodies show that, in Pakistan, higher education is the province of men and the prevailing men-hegemonic academic culture is inevitable. These statistics offer a starting point for academic discussion and public debate on the current gendered academic culture and “ruling text”- rules and regulations envisioned, written and approved by men.

In summary, it can be argued that considerable progress has been made in recent years in increasing the number of female students in higher education, the lack of representation of women in leadership positions and decision-making bodies suggests that gender equality remains a significant challenge in higher education in Pakistan. There is an urgent need for concerted efforts to challenge the existing male hegemonic academic culture, policies, and practices. To change the gendered academic culture at universities, a critical mass is needed among men and women academics, particularly in the composition of different decision-making bodies and boards. The HEC can also exert a certain amount of direct pressure to promote gender equality in higher education.