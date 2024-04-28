AJK minster for industries, trade visits TDAP

KARACHI - Ms Kausar Taqadus Gilani, Minster for Industries, Trade and Travel, Azad Jummu and Kashmir visited Trade Development Authority, Government of Pakistan, Mirpur the other day. Purpose of the visit was to develop an understanding with stakeholders and create business friendly environment in the region. The meeting was attended by Divisional Officer, Small Industries Corporation, AJK, Deputy Director, Mirpur Development Authority and representatives from local business community. The Director TDAP, Mirpur (AJK) welcomed the distinguished minister in the office of TDAP. During the meeting, the director, TDAP, Mirpur (AJK) informed the minister about TDAP’s mandate, facilitation, promotional activities undertaken under the TDAP’s Annual Business Plan and the upcoming national and international exhibitions.

The minister informed that AJK region has potential in different sectors like handicrafts, medical herbs, tourism, gems & minerals and wooden furniture. She desired that TDAP shall organize training sessions and local exhibitions to provide opportunities to the local entrepreneurs to development their business and enter into the profitable business of exports to play their due role in the overall economic development of the AJK and the country. She has informed that a large number of the AJK citizens are working abroad. These overseas Pakistanis have a great contribution in earning foreign exchange for the country. Policies shall be devised at AJK government level and federal level to attract investment from the overseas Pakistanis. The Ministry of Small Industries and Trade has planned an exhibition to be held in the month of May, 2024 at Islamabad to provide an opportunity to the AJK traders to showcase their products and develop their linkages and promote their business.