Sunday, April 28, 2024
Anas lifts 5th KPT Squash title

Our Staff Reporter
April 28, 2024
LAHORE  -   Anas Khan of Karachi clinched the 5th KPT Squash Championship 2024 at the KPT Sports Department. Playersfromentire Karachiparticipated in the championship and after a tough competition, Anas Khan and Abdul Basit (Pakistan Navy) managed to reach the final. The well-contested final saw Anas defeating Abdul Basit in the straight sets with the final score being 3/0; 11/8, 11/8, 11/9 in 30 minutes. The event, sponsored by PakPassion.net, is part of an ongoing effort to rejuvenate Pakistan’s illustrious squash heritage. Major (R) Mehmood Leghari, Sports Manager KPT, expressed gratitude towards the sponsors, particularly thanking Mr. Asad Taqi for his substantial support towards reviving squash in Pakistan. Mr Mehmood also thanked KPT for providing its best squash facilities for conducting this event.

