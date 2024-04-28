Sunday, April 28, 2024
ANF recovers 74kg drugs in 3 operations

APP
April 28, 2024
Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recover 74 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 70 kg hashish was recovered from Saranan area in Pishin.

In second operation, 2.2 kg opium, 1.5 kg hashish and 1 kg Ice were recovered from an accused rounded up near Motorway Toll Plaza Sheikhupura.

In third operation, 150 grams Ice was recovered from an accused arrested in Hayatabad Peshawar.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

