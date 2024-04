MIRPURKHAS - Scores of drivers, cleaners and owners of buses held a demonstration outside local press club in protest against extortion by local gangs and warned they would go on strike if police did not rein in the thugs. They raised slogans against district administration and demanded authorities concerned put an end to the extortion and ensure their FIRs were registered against the culprits, otherwise they would stop plying buses on Mirpurkhas-Naukot town route.