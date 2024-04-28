By-polls for tehsil council chairmen in 6 KP dists today

PESHAWAR - By-elections to be held today (Sunday) for the election of chairmen in tehsil councils across six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The polling will start at 8am and will continue uninterrupted until 5pm. A total of 33 candidates are vying for leadership roles within the local government system, with an estimated 783,772 eligible voters anticipated to participate. Stringent security measures have been taken for the polls in Tehsil Council Darosh in Chitral, Tangi in Charsadda, Daraban in DI Khan, Katlang in Mardan, Dasu in Kohistan and Blambat in Lower Dir. As many as 568 polling stations have been set up, with 233 stations identified as highly sensitive.