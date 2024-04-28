Sunday, April 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

By-polls for tehsil council chairmen in 6 KP dists today

Our Staff Reporter
April 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   By-elections to be held today (Sunday) for the election of chairmen in tehsil councils across six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The polling will start at 8am and will continue uninterrupted until 5pm. A total of 33 candidates are vying for leadership roles within the local government system, with an estimated 783,772 eligible voters anticipated to participate. Stringent security measures have been taken for the polls in Tehsil Council Darosh in Chitral, Tangi in Charsadda, Daraban in DI Khan, Katlang in Mardan, Dasu in Kohistan and Blambat in Lower Dir. As many as 568 polling stations have been set up, with 233 stations identified as highly sensitive.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1714277341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024