Cinema – a Catalyst for Change

Indian cinema boasts an unsurpassable feat in the genre of educational movies. “3 Idiots” starring Aamir Khan, “Mission Mangal” featuring Akshay Kumar, and the recent film starring Vikrant Massey, “12th Fail,” corroborate the fact that Bollywood undoubtedly dominates this genre. There is no doubt that, along with promoting some of the very basic agendas of any developing nation, such as education, health, and other necessities, India also garners a colossal economy from this industry. In short, Bollywood is achieving wonders, climbing new heights of success every day. The recently released movie, “12th Fail,” has set social media ablaze. From every nook and corner, avid cinema lovers cannot help but sing the praises of this masterpiece. Its plot captivates the audience in general and aspirants of competitive exams in particular, instilling in them unconditional inspiration and motivation for civil services. Undoubtedly, the theme depicts the genius of the writer. It revolves around the life of a young boy, Manoj, who fails 12th standard due to a halt in cheating. His father loses his job by refusing to indulge in bribery. The young boy receives inspiration from a newly appointed police officer who puts an end to the scathing culture of cheating and advises the boy to abstain from it if he truly wants to achieve anything in life. Manoj takes the advice of the police officer and packs his bags for Delhi, where he prepares for UPSC – an Indian competitive exam – and also works in a flour mill to shoulder his responsibilities. Although he burns the midnight oil to get through UPSC, he continuously fails to succeed. After exhaustive preparation, the young boy eventually cracks the onerous exam on the final attempt. Putting everything aside, the lessons this movie offers are worth noting. Packed with numerous lessons, two are of massive importance. Firstly, there is no failure but a chance to restart. In spite of failing multiple times, the boy never gets fed up with the tedious journey of becoming great. Each time he fails, he simply restarts with a new surge of hope in his tiny eyes. Secondly, after succeeding in the exam, a lady comes forth to him and offers him a hefty amount to give her coaching center the credit for his success, but the boy refuses. He says that accepting this offer undoubtedly benefits him but will plunge many poor individuals into darkness. Many students will fall prey to spurious claims of fraudulent academies that relentlessly take their money. No one can dispute the fact that we usually get entangled in such traps. Many officers, for petty amounts, sell poor aspirants to gluttonous businessmen disguised as educationists. The movie portrays the lives of thousands of aspirants. Many aspirants fall through this journey and retreat back; some become a source of income for fraudulent academies, and a few with resolute determination and unending motivation get through this tedious journey which asks nothing but time and toil. Such dramas leave indelible imprints on the lives of people and inculcate in them love for learning. Pakistani cinema should come up with such types of dramas instead of the same old-fashioned love stories in which characters, after failing in love, gear up for shrines and retreat into seclusion. Most of the dramas in Pakistan portray violent characters and unsurprisingly get applauded. What lessons one can draw from these cinemas always puzzle my mind. Shohreh Aghdashloo, an Iranian- American actress, says that cinema is a reflection of its own society. Pakistani dramas totally substantiate this fact. The themes of Pakistani dramas usually revolve around the life of a fierce son of a wadera or a child of an elite class with dozens of bodyguards ready to kill anyone at any time. Violence is a usual subject of Pakistani cinema. To bring about a change, Pakistani cinema should come up with something new. No doubt, cinema acts as a catalyst for change; Pakistan should utilise this catalyst to effect any social change.

YASIR KHAN, Sindh.