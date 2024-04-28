Sunday, April 28, 2024
Commissioner visits South district areas, reviews sanitation situation

APP
April 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Saturday visited various areas of South District and reviewed the sanitation situation. MD Solid Waste Management Board Amitaz Ali Shah, KMC Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Municipal Commissioner Town Administration South Noor Hussain Jokhio and other officers briefed the Commissioner regarding cleanliness measures.

The MD Solid Waste Management Board said that a plan was made to remove the garbage pits from the city areas gradually. The commissioner also inspected the poor condition of footpath medians and green belts of the I. I Chundrigar Road and various other pathways. Hassan Naqvi directed the Municipal Commissioner KMC to take steps along with the Town Municipal Administration to repair the footpath on I. I Chundrigar road. He directed that the municipal administration should provide pure stone to the Town Administration for repairing the footpath adjacent to I. I Chundrigar Road. The Commissioner directed the Municipal Commissioner and the Town Administration to repair the broken Paver stone on I. I Chundrigar Road and arrangements be made for their maintenance.

