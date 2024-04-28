Construction industry backbone of country’s economy, says Governor

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the construction industry was the backbone of country’s economy. He stated this while addressing an Eid Milan party organized by the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), a Governor House communique said on Saturday. The Governor said that ABAD occupied a prominent place and the construction industry was backbone of the country’s economy. He said we all have to make successful the slogan of Green Pakistan.

SERVING PEOPLE MAIN JOB OF PUBLIC SERVANTS

The Sindh Governor Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori listened to problems of the people, who came to the bell of hope and resolved them on the spot. The people expressed their gratitude to the Governor of Sindh. The Governor Kamran Tessoi gave cash help of one lakh rupees to a Hyderabad family, who was facing financial problems and gave a plot to a woman, who was evicted by an owner of a house.