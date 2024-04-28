Death condoled

LAHORE - Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) have condoled the death of the wife of Muhammad Islam, Joint Secretary East Zone Cricket Association. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, along with LRCA Chief Selector Imran Bucha, Vice President Amir Ilyas Butt, Secretary Shahid Hamid Butt, Finance Manager Mian Aslam, Manager Cricket Operations Abid Hussain, Bilal Muqeet and other executive members of LRCA and East Zone, said that he is standing with the family of Muhammad Islam in this painful situation. They prayed that may the departed soul rest in the peace and may the family bear this irreparable loss with great patience.