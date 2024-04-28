Environmental Pollution: Four kiln owners held

KHANEWAL - Environment Department got cases registered against owners of four kilns for their contribution in emitting of smoke and causing severe pollution to atmosphere.

According to official sources, the department also imposed fine of Rs six lac on some other units also. Similarly, notices were served to 32 kiln owners.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, here on Saturday. Deputy Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum briefed the participants about the measures taken by the department. He stated that the department had also expedited crackdown against the vehicles involved in emitting of smoke. In collaboration with different departments, the teams were conducting raids on daily basis, he concluded.

AWARENESS ABOUT TRAFFIC RULES VITAL

Highways and Motorways Police Salman Chaudhry and under the direction of Zonal Commander DIG Shahid Javed, a seminar was held to educate students and teachers and staff of educational institutions about road traffic safety.

The seminar was held at Khanewal Public School and College Khanewal. The seminar was presided over by Sector Commander N5C2 Multan SP Maqsood Anjum Dogar and Super Vision Beat Commander Bat 18 Khanewal DSP Sohail Afzal.

In the seminar, the Sector Commander while addressing the students and staff told about the advantages and disadvantages of following traffic rules.

Apart from this, Hafiz Rashid Rana, the principal of the institution, while speaking, said that the traffic rules restriction on students is also necessary because students are the capital of the nation and the future of the country and the observance of traffic rules is also very important for their safety.

Pamphlets and brochures on traffic awareness were also distributed to the students in the seminar. At the end of the seminar, the commitment was reiterated that all the participants themselves will follow the traffic rules and convey this message to their acquaintances.

ARRESTED DACOIT INJURED WITH FIRING OF OWN ACCOMPLICE IN POLICE ENCOUNTER

A dacoit in police custody was injured by the firing of his own accomplices during a police encounter here late Friday.

According to details, Serai Sidhu police were coming back after recovering a pistol from a robbery, and the accused was Ghazanfar, alias Ghannu Gampal.

Meanwhile, three unknown outlaws riding motorcycles opened fire on a police party near the Sargana Bridge to get their accomplice released from police custody. Police also opened fire in self-defense. The accused, Ghanafar, was injured by the firing of his own accomplices while trying to flee the scene.

The unknown outlaws managed to escape from there by taking advantage of the darkness. The injured dacoit was a category-A offender in 21 cases and was wanted by police in 23 dacoity cases. The injured dacoit was shifted to rural health center Serai Sidhu for medical treatment. DPO Rana Umar Farooq directed police to arrest the fleeing accused as early as possible.