FM calls for enhancing economic diplomacy

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for enhancing economic diplomacy and efforts to bolster trade and investment ties with other countries. The foreign minister chaired an online meeting with Heads of the Missions to review progress on market sounding efforts being made through Pakistan’s Missions Abroad for outsourcing of airports. The secretary Aviation informed that concerted efforts by Heads of the Missions in Turkiye, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, France, Spain, Germany, Kuwait, UK and Switzerland have reinvigorated interests of well-known airport operators, who had shown positive interests in bidding of Islamabad International Airport. The International Finance Corporation presented progress review report and highlighted that foreign investors showing keen interest in the bidding process of Islamabad International Airport and a healthy competition is expected. It was assured by the heads of government agencies that all out efforts would be made for observance and adherence to service delivery benchmarks to ensure seamless passenger experience at airports.