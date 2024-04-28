Forum explores options for Pak-China cooperation on research, growth

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Professionals and Students Forum was held in Beijing on Saturday, themed “Building Bridges between Academia and Industry” with a main focus on exploring more opportunities of collaboration between China and Pakistan on industrial research and growth.

This timely discussion explored the critical relationship between Pakistan’s educational institutions and the professional world, particularly students, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi addressed the PPSF Forum that as Pakistan continues to strengthen its economic ties with China through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it is essential to ensure that the country’s workforce is equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in this evolving landscape.

The forum provided a platform for key stakeholders from academia and industry to engage in constructive dialogue and identify strategies to better align educational curricula with the needs of enterprises. In her remarks, Afifa Shajia Awais, Education Attaché at Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing, said that one of the key focal points of the forum was the role of academia in equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s dynamic job market. The event brought together diverse participants, including students, researchers, educators, industry professionals, and policymakers, all united by a common goal of fostering stronger ties between academia and industry.

Through panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, attendees explored various strategies and best practices for enhancing collaboration and promoting mutual understanding between these two vital sectors.

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing told the audience that by integrating industry perspectives into academic programs and fostering closer ties with companies, educational institutions can ensure graduates are equipped with the practical skills and insights needed to excel in their careers.

Prominent speakers highlighted the importance of fostering closer collaboration between universities and businesses, emphasising the need to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

The discussions centred on internship programmes, industry-sponsored research, and the development of specialized training modules to enhance the employability of Pakistan’s graduates.

The excellent Pakistani students from various universities in China received internships from Chinese entrepreneurs, while Overseas Minister of Pakistan, former Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque and Education Secretary addressed the Forum.