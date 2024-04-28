Gas load-shedding sparks protest in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT - Local residents of Kandhkot registered their protest against prolonged gas load-shedding and it’s low pressure on Saturday.

On this occasion, they were holding play cards in their hands while inscribing slogans against gas officials. The demonstrators namely Abdullah, Khalique, Ashfaque Ahmed, Imran and others told media that the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) had suspended gas supply to various parts of city particularly in breakfast and lunch timing while they purchase food from the market as result their children suffers from stomach diseases such as gaestrol, diarrhea, vomiting, bloating, pain and others. They complained that despite paying bills on due date the government is not ensuring smooth supply of gas to the consumers. They informed that they had registered their complaints several times but to no avail.

Civil society also expressed their concerns over several hours of artificial gas load-shedding on daily basis. They demanded from concerned officials especially federal government to take serious steps against involved officials otherwise protest would be extended. This scribe tried to contact with gas official to get his version in this regard but his cell phone was remained switched off.