Jolion HEV - The 2nd Locally Assembled Hybrid by Haval Pakistan

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) and GWM (Great Wall Motor)’s strategic collaboration reached a new high, with the announcement of the Haval Jolion HEV assembly made official. Since 2022, SAZGAR has introduced a plethora of locally assembled SUV options (Haval H6, H6 HEV, Haval Jolion) achieving remarkable progress year on year, with the Jolion HEV becoming the latest entrant in the list. It is the second locally assembled hybrid vehicle from Haval while the rest of the competition each offers one single hybrid vehicle, becoming the only brand in the entire market to achieve this phenomenal feat.

The vehicle in question comes with a 1.5L Hybrid engine exhibiting 190HP and 375Nm of Torque, and an impressive range of safety/convenience features – L2 Autonomous Driving, Head Up Display, Ventilated Seats, and Adaptive Cruise Control, to name a few. It is priced at PKR 9,295,000/- with a booking amount of PKR 180,000/- and a delivery period of 2 to 3 months.

In addition to the Haval lineup, SAZGAR also recently introduced the GWM ORA 03 (A fully electric hatchback), and the GWM Tank 500 (A 2.0L hybrid vehicle) as CBU units. These developments have led to SAZGAR becoming a leader and pioneer in the NEV (new energy vehicles) segment, paving the way to a revolutionary future of eco-conscious driving in Pakistan.

To commemorate the advent of the locally assembled Jolion HEV, SAZGAR held a launch event in Lahore. It featured the management, officers, factory workers, GWM representatives, as well as dealership personnel. The vehicle was unveiled in a phenomenal dreamlike sequence, and different employees from different departments were presented with awards for their hard work and dedication.

