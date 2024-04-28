KP desires to seek gems’ sector accreditation from Thailand: SACM

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordhair on Saturday expressed desire for getting accreditation from the Gems Technology Institute of Thailand to achieve the global standards in gems technology.

He expressed these views while speaking as a chief guest during a training workshop organised under the aegis of the National Productivity Organization (NPO) at Gems and Jewellery Centre established under the auspices of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) at Hayatabad here.

He indicated that Gems Centres would be established in other areas of the province as well. The SACM said that if Thai experts want, they could be provided a place for gyms business in the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB)’s exhibition centre in Islamabad.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an important stakeholder in the development of the regional economy and there were very vast and useful opportunities for foreign investors in various sectors, which could be utilised by the regional investors.

He said that mutual contacts and holding joint forums were essential for finding the possibilities of investment at local level as bilateral cooperation was important platform for promotion of investment at local level.

Abdul Karim Tordhair said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a very attractive place for foreign investment and trade in terms of gems beside vestment in other sectors, saying they were moving towards providing a favourable environment with facilities to investors to attract foreign investors to take benefits of the incentives of gems sector.

He said that 80 percent gem resources are found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a modern gem processing centre was being established in Peshawar where a one-window operation and all the required facilities would be available at one place. So, he said, they are inviting foreign investors to take benefit of them.