KP govt decides to construct Tank Zam Dam

Peshawar - As an important step towards utilising available water resources in an effective and useful manner, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to construct Tank Zam Dam project, thereby preserving the natural water resources as well as implementing the provincial government’s vision to ensure food security of the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting held in Islamabad on Saturday with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair. Besides Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Secretary Irrigation Tahir Orkazai, high-ups of the relevant federal and provincial departments attended the meeting. The meeting discussed in details the different projects of irrigation sector with special focus on the construction of CRBC and Tank Zam Dam projects and made important decisions to this effect. The authorities concerned on the occasion, briefed the participants about the available options to implement these projects.

Briefing about the salient features of the proposed Tank Zam Dam project, the authorities told that the project once completed, would irrigate about 100000 acres barren land of southern districts in addition to generating 25.5MW hydropower.

The Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to complete homework for implementation of Tank Zam Dam project, adding that construction of the dam is the need of the hour. The project is of vital importance not only to bring the barren land of southern districts under cultivation but to produce cheap electricity and reduce the possible flood damages in the region as well, the CM added.

Construction of small dams is very much needed to ensure food security of the province, he remarked and said that the provincial government will take all possible steps under well-planned and integrated strategy in this regard. He said that funds required for such projects would be provided on a priority basis.