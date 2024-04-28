Metrix Pakistan’s summit showcases vibrant convergence of talent, ideas

HARIPUR - To explore the transformative potential of technology and empower youth, the Metrix Youth Summit unfolded with resounding success drawing an impressive crowd of over 3000 attendees from diverse domains and backgrounds, and emerged as a beacon of inspiration and innovation for the youth of Pakistan.

The second edition of the landmark event held here on Saturday at Library Hall. Organised by Metrix Pakistan, the summit showcased a vibrant convergence of talent, ideas, and opportunities, as participants from across the country gathered to explore the transformative potential of technology. Against the backdrop of the scenic Library Hall, attendees immersed themselves in a day filled with insightful discussions, engaging workshops, and thought-provoking presentations.

The distinguished presence of Sher Afzal Marwat, a PTI central leader and Member National Assembly, lent an aura of significance to the event, as he inaugurated the summit with a stirring address that underscored the pivotal role of technology in shaping the future of Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He emphasised on promoting a culture of innovation and technological literacy resonated strongly with the audience, setting the tone for the day’s proceedings.

Besides Sher Afzal Marwat, Malik Adeel Iqbal, MPA, graced the event with his presence, commending the organisers for their efforts in hosting such a remarkable gathering of young talent and future leaders. His words of encouragement served to further inspire and motivate the attendees, reinforcing the importance of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

The summit also received the honour from Registrar, University of Haripur, Riaz Muhammad who participated in the event, acknowledging the organisers for orchestrating a truly exceptional and impactful platform for youth empowerment and technological advancement. With more than 15 speakers sharing their expertise and insights, the summit covered a wide array of topics ranging from artificial intelligence and cyber security to entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

In the summit representatives from leading organisations such as Microsoft, RankingGrow, Giga Developer, and HBL etc added further depth and diversity to the discussions, offering valuable perspectives and insights into the evolving landscape of technology.

The bustling atmosphere of the Library Hall provided the perfect backdrop for networking, collaboration, and learning, as attendees seized the opportunity to connect with industry experts, explore emerging trends, and exchange ideas with like-minded individuals.

From students and educators to professionals and policymakers, the summit attracted a diverse audience united by a common passion for technology and innovation.

Metix Pakistan Chief Executive Hassan Nissar expressing his views said: With a renewed sense of purpose and determination, Pakistan’s youth stand poised to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the digital age, driving progress, prosperity, and positive change for generations to come.