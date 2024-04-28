Sunday, April 28, 2024
Minister visits Azakhel Wheat Godown

Our Staff Reporter
April 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru on Saturday visited Azakhel Wheat Godown in Nowshera.

The minister was accompanied by Secretary Food Department Zarif-ul-Muani along with other officials concerned. He was briefed about the process of procurement of wheat and the measures taken for its safe storage in the warehouse.

During the visit, Toru stated that the provincial cabinet has decided to purchase local wheat, aiming not only to procure quality wheat but also yielding significant financial benefits to the province. He revealed that the provincial cabinet has approved the purchase of 600,000 metric tons of wheat for the year, setting the rate at Rs3,900 per 40 kilograms, aligned with federal, Punjab, and Balochistan government rates.

Regarding the welfare of local growers, he assured that their interests would be safeguarded at all costs. The minister emphasised the government’s commitment toward transparency, highlighting ongoing efforts to digitise the administrative affairs of the Food Department to ensure accountability.

Our Staff Reporter

