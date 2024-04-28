MoU signed for police-IU active relationship

Sunday, April 28, 2024
Our Staff Reporter
April 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Saturday between Islamabad Traffic Police and Iqra University (IU) to encourage a positive, strategic and active relationship between the two organizations for guiding people about traffic rules and safe road environment. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on behalf of Islamabad Capital Police and IU Director Education Abdul Waheed signed the MoU.

As per the agreement, the students of the university will be associated with the Islamabad Traffic Police Education Wing as volunteers and assist in various functions, including field activities and other affairs related to traffic education.

The signing ceremony was held at IU at Chak Shehzad Campus and it was agreed to boost the cooperation between both organizations for a safe road environment.

Appreciating the voluntary spirit of the young generation, CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said that friendly policing is impossible without the cooperation of the public and the young generation.

Our Staff Reporter

