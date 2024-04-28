Sunday, April 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nadal excited by prospect of partnering Alcaraz at Paris Olympics

Agencies
April 28, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

ADRID   -   Rafa Nadal said it would be exciting to partner fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics this year and the 22-times singles Grand Slam champion hoped they can enter some doubles tournaments in the buildup to the Games. Singles world number three Alcaraz said previously he would like to play at the Olympics alongside his 37-yearold idol, who expects to bring the curtains down on his glittering but injuryplagued career this year. At the Madrid Open where the duo are competing this week, the 20-year-old admitted to being somewhat nervous about initiating the discussion but Nadal put him at ease. “Carlos doesn’t have to ask me anything, all things being well, we’ll play,” Nadal said during the IGUALES podcast. “It’s also hugely exciting for me. If I’m not mistaken, I’ve heard it is for him too. “So it would be great to play the odd tournament before the Olympics to prepare ourselves and to get some rapport on court.” While twice Grand Slam champion Alcaraz is set to make his Olympic debut in the July 26-Aug. 11 Games, Nadal will be eyeing his third gold medal after triumphing in singles in the 2008 Beijing Games and doubles eight years later in Rio. But Nadal has had a torrid time with injury in recent years, missing nearly all of 2023 with a hip issue that needed surgery.

EU, Germany to support efforts towards improving technical education, employment prospects for youth

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1714193178.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024