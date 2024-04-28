Naqvi directs special force for foreigners’ security

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday ordered to establish a special protection force for the security of foreigners living in the capital city.

The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by the interior minister, on the law and order situation in Islamabad. Senior officers of Islamabad Police were in attendance, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. The meeting also decided to launch crackdown against the gangs involved in the sale and purchase of drugs in the federal capital. Naqvi said that sale and purchase of ice outside educational institutions will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He ordered to ensure 100 percent registration of FIRs in Islamabad.

The interior minister directed the new Inspector General of Police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi to improve law and order situation and initiate crackdown against those involved in crimes. He said that drug paddlers were the enemies of the future of Pakistan and thus strict action should be taken against them while the surveillance outside educational institutions also be increased to stop the sale of intoxicants including ice. Islamabad police chief Rizvi gave a detailed briefing to the interior minister about law and order situation. Naqvi ordered to ensure foolproof security of foreign nationals living in Islamabad and to establish a special protection force for the security of foreign nationals residing in Islamabad. He said special attention should be given to the security of all important offices and places including the red zone and diplomatic enclave of Islamabad. He also ordered an effective action against beggar mafia and professional beggars roaming freely in the city.

The minister asked the police to ensure 100 percent registration of first information report (FIR) on the complaints of citizens while using delaying tactics or denying registration of cases will initiate an action against concerned police station and station house officer (SHO), he warned. He also directed IG police to immediately deal with promotion cases of capital police saying that the promotion is the employee’s right that he should get on time, “The promotion will improve morale of police force,” he added. The interior minster ensured the police officials that the steps will be taken to bring the salaries of Islamabad Police at par with the Punjab Police. He ordered to fill the vacant posts in capital police through fair rand competitive recruitment process.

He also sought a comprehensive plan to solve the traffic problems in Islamabad while identifying areas of high traffic congestion and suggesting workable solutions. He added that Islamabad Safe City system will have to be equipped with modern requirements like Lahore Safe City. Naqvi said that the government was determined to improve the condition of police stations in Islamabad and good results would be obtained in a few months’ time.