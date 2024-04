Pakistan Embassy in Beijing hosts Pakistan Professional and Student Forum

BEIJING - The Embassy of Pakistan on Saturday hosted “Pakistan Professionals and Students Forum” under the theme “Building Bridges between Academia and Industry”, which brought together high-ranking government officials, private sector representatives, members of academia as well as a large number of Pakistani professionals and students residing in China.

The forum featured a pre-recorded message from Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, underlining the importance of building bridges between academia and industry for national development and prosperity. The Federal Minister commended Pakistan Embassy for providing a platform to Pakistani students and professionals to interact and exchange ideas on harnessing the current and emerging opportunities in the industry.

Messages from Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Moin-ul-Haque, former Ambassador of Pakistan to China and Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training were also played on the occasion. In his welcome address, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi commended the Pakistan community for its contributions to solidifying the ‘all weather strategic cooperative partnership’ between China and Pakistan. He also underscored the significance of Forum in boosting interactions, exchanges and networks between Pakistani professionals and students.