PCB appoints Gary Kirsten, Gillespie as coaches for white, red-ball cricket

Web Desk
2:27 PM | April 28, 2024
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former greats, Gary Kirsten from South Africa and Jason Gillespie from Australia as head coaches for the men’s national cricket team.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi announced during a press conference held in Lahore on Sunday.

Kirsten will take charge of the white-ball cricket, including One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), while Gillespie will guide the team in red-ball cricket.

Furthermore, Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as the assistant coach in all formats.

Kirsten led India to its second World Cup title in 2011 and has also coached South Africa’s men’s team in addition to several stints in club and franchise cricket.

Meanwhile Gillespie, who played 71 Tests and 91 one-day internationals (ODIs), had coached Zimbabwe and other Australian domestic teams.

Grant Bradburn left as Pakistan’s head coach in January, two months after the World Cup, followed by the departures of team director Mickey Arthur and batting coach Andrew Puttick in quick succession.

Former Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez replaced Bradburn and Arthur as head coach and team director following the team’s unsuccessful tour of Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 in the Test series against world champions Australia and lost the T20 series against New Zealand 4-1.

