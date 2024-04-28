Police starts drug awareness drive

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has launched a special awareness campaign titled “Nasha Ab Nahe” to eradicate narcotics from the federal capital and to safeguard the youth from the menace of narcotics. As part of this initiative, the Police officers are also conducting a special awareness campaign regarding the dangers of narcotics and measures for prevention and control, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. The use of narcotics, especially by students, is detrimental to their health and future. Addiction not only affects individuals but also leads to the destruction of entire families and societies. Youngsters should protect themselves from this scourge and play their part in protecting others in their surroundings from the menace of narcotics. Educational institutions should also organize awareness campaigns against narcotics through seminars and workshops. IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that, the Islamabad Police will bring all elements involved in narcotics trade to justice.