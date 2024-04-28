PTI says ready to hold talks with establishment

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership Saturday urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to perform his duty lawfully and should not act like a bystander and fix the long-delayed PTI’s various petitions for hearing and ensure rule of law or else leave the office.

Addressing a press conference along with PTI senator Walid Iqbal and Advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the US 2023 Country Report highlighted serious human rights violations in Pakistan, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, breach of privacy, lack of fair trial, disappearance of journalists, serious restrictions on internet freedom; substantial interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association, torture, inhumane treatment with a lack of accountability etc. He said that a culture of lawlessness pervaded in the country, as no one’s freedom, dignity and respect and sanctity of four walls were safe from state goons.

Also, in a TV talk show late Saturday, PTI Secretary Information Raoof Hasan said they constituted a committee more than a year and half ago for holding dialogue with the establishment. “We are ready to hold talks with the establishment but no contact is made so far,” he added.

Raoof went on to say that there were two powers of which one could be seen but was powerless and a dummy, while another was unseen but it was actual power; however, it was working like shadow.

He lamented that there was de facto martial law in the country as there was no democracy because only the orders of shadow powers were implemented and no one even could challenge them. Raoof demanded that the judges should find remedy to the deeply rooted malady in the country instead of shying away from their constitutional obligations. He stressed the CJP to perform his duty lawfully and should not act like a bystander and fix the long-delayed PTI’s various petitions for hearing.

The PTI leaders stated that the 100-page starling US state department report on grave human rights abuses in Pakistan substantiated PTI’s submissions, as lawlessness and fascism pervaded in the country during the past two years, demanding that Chief Justice of Pakistan to fulfill his legal and constitutional obligations to rein in the reign of tyranny or else leave the position instantly. They made it clear that they wanted to live in a democratic Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, where rule of law and constitutional supremacy reign supreme as they did not want to live in the Hitler and Mussolini’s Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Senator Walid Iqbal said that the report was very important because it covered the entire period after the regime change, thus it was a damning assessment on the performance of the PDM, caretaker regime and the unseen power-wielders.

He said that the universal declaration of human rights (UDHR) was adopted by the newly established United Nations on 10 December 1948, which set some minimum standards covering human dignity, privacy, freedom, sanctity of four walls that was included in the Pakistani constitution as well. However, he said that out of the 100 pages, 50 pages contained of human rights violations, dignity and abuses with special mentioned of PTI leaders and workers, who were subjected to custodial torture. Walid stated that even death of individuals occurred in custodial torture, which was a crime under section 302 of the penal code that carried the death penalty, but constitution and law violators mighty remained unpunished hitherto. He highlighted that even the report mentioned instances wherein police unlawfully raided without having warrants the houses of PTI leaders and supporters and it was said that the protectors of citizens in uniform even stole precious items from homes in uniform. Walid recalled that the fascist regime violated the constitution but did not conduct elections in the constitutionally mandated time frame and denied fair trial and due process, which was evident in the case of Imran Khan, who was the only leader whose trial was conducted behind closed doors. He made it clear that the country could only become a super power if it adheres to the principles of law and constitution.

Speaking on the occasion, Advocate Abuzar Sulaman Niazi said that the US administration report summerised wide-spread and rampant human rights abuses and constitutional violation instances in the country, which substantiated all their submissions and contentions after regime change. He said that there was no rule of law and the constitution was sacrificed, besides compromising judicial independence. The PTI leader stated that its state responsibility to protect and safeguard right to life, right to freedom and right to liberty and the judiciary was the guardian of public rights but it miserably failed in performing its due duties.