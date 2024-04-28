Sunday, April 28, 2024
Punjab Police arrest accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Arifwala

Our Staff Reporter
April 28, 2024
LAHORE  -   Abuse of children and women is the red line of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Under the Never Again Campaign of the Punjab Police, indiscriminate actions are being taken against sexual criminals, in continuation of which, the accused of raping a 14-year-old girl has been arrested in Arifwala Pakpattan.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and directed the immediate arrest of the accused. According to the details, the accused Awais, who raped a girl by jumping over the wall of the house in the area of Rang Shah police station, Arifwala Pakpattan, Police has been arrested the accused.

The police registered a case as soon as the information was received, the accused was arrested by taking timely action, the victim’s medical examination has also been done. Spokesman of Punjab Police said that the arrested accused was given 3-day physical remand, further investigation into the incident is underway. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is acting upon zero tolerance against sexual crimes with children and women such as harassment, torture and rape etc, the accused will be strictly punished.

Our Staff Reporter

