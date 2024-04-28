Sunday, April 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Purse snatcher arrested in Rawalpindi

Our Staff Reporter
April 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   A team of investigators of police station Civil Lines has arrested an accused for his alleged involvement in snatching a purse from a female school teacher in Tulsa Chowk, informed sources on Saturday.

The police investigators have also recovered a purse containing Rs 6000 cash and a motorcycle from the possession of the accused who identified as Usman, they said.

Four days ago, a shocking video had gone viral on social media showing a thief stealing a woman’s purse as she was walking alongside a road in Tulsa, and police were searching for the suspect, they said.

They added SSP Operations Rawalpindi Hafiz Kamran had also taken notice of the incident and formed special teams under the supervision of SP Potohar, SHO PS Civil Lines and SHO PS Women tasking them to trace out the accused. The police teams had managed to trace out the accused through human intelligence and CCTV footages and held him during a raid. The police also obtained physical remand of the accused from a court of law for further investigation.

Pakistan recovers Rs84bln from power thieves, defaulters in crackdown

Meanwhile, SSP Operations Rawalpindi Hafiz Kamran appreciated the efforts of the police teams for netting a purse snatcher.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1714277341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024