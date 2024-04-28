Purse snatcher arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - A team of investigators of police station Civil Lines has arrested an accused for his alleged involvement in snatching a purse from a female school teacher in Tulsa Chowk, informed sources on Saturday.

The police investigators have also recovered a purse containing Rs 6000 cash and a motorcycle from the possession of the accused who identified as Usman, they said.

Four days ago, a shocking video had gone viral on social media showing a thief stealing a woman’s purse as she was walking alongside a road in Tulsa, and police were searching for the suspect, they said.

They added SSP Operations Rawalpindi Hafiz Kamran had also taken notice of the incident and formed special teams under the supervision of SP Potohar, SHO PS Civil Lines and SHO PS Women tasking them to trace out the accused. The police teams had managed to trace out the accused through human intelligence and CCTV footages and held him during a raid. The police also obtained physical remand of the accused from a court of law for further investigation.

Meanwhile, SSP Operations Rawalpindi Hafiz Kamran appreciated the efforts of the police teams for netting a purse snatcher.