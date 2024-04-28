Solar Siege

The energy crisis has always been a constant issue plaguing economic and developmental success in Pakistan. Load-shedding disrupts the day-to-day operations of consumers and businesses, and the unreliable power supply from the state has finally pushed people to take matters into their own hands - solar panels.

Making use of Pakistan’s abundant sunshine, people have inadvertently started a movement by generating solar energy and credit for themselves through net metering. Net metering allows individuals to generate electricity through solar panels and feed excess power back into the grid, being compensated for the electricity they contribute. Not only does this system incentivize renewable energy but it also empowers Pakistanis to become active participants in reducing their carbon footprint.

Our power companies do not seem to be taking too kindly to this progress. Instead of embracing the shift towards renewable energy, and advancing the nation forward, they are viewing it as a threat to their revenue stream. It is an understandable concern and probably calls for competitive pricing or more reliable energy for the masses – usual market responses to a decrease in demand.

What is unacceptable, however, is calling for astronomical taxes on solar panels, and artificially reducing the per-unit price paid to individuals for their net-metered electricity. It is deeply disappointing to see our DISCOs desperately attempting to maintain profits at the expense of progress.

The logic given by the power division is absurd as well. Arguing that reduced demand for grid-based power spurred by the adoption of solar energy now puts the onus on consumers to pay more money for their electricity to maintain revenue levels makes zero sense from an economic perspective. Why should citizens bear the burden of maintaining a company’s profits?

If demand is decreasing, the response should be to lower prices, not penalise those who are embracing cleaner and more sustainable energy options. This is a fundamentally unjust policy that the state should make sure is never implemented. Penalising innovation, disincentivizing renewable energy, and stifling progress towards a greener future for Pakistan is simply unacceptable.

If we allow such regressive policies to take root, we will be making it clear that the interests of our companies supersede the interests of our people – that profit maximization is more important than the progress of the nation itself. It is imperative that the state takes a stand against this assault on solar energy and instead encourage the adoption of alternative energy.