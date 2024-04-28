Speakers for joint efforts to control smuggling of migrants

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a two-day international cooperation workshop have called for address the urgent need for increased collaboration among nations to effectively combat the smuggling of migrants, especially in the wake of tragic incidents like the Greece Boat incident. The Regional Cooperation Workshop on the subject of combating smuggling of migrants and trafficking in person (TIP) concluded here yesterday. The workshop brought together representatives from Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Libya, UAE, Iraq, Oman, Greece, Italy, Iran, and other relevant EU countries. The nominated delegates from key participating countries shared their insights and expertise, focusing on emerging national trends in Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and smuggling of migrants (SOM), national best practices in investigation and prosecution of SOM, as well as challenges faced in international and regional cooperation on combating SOM. In his remarks, Director FIA Lahore Zone, Sarfraz Khan Virk, shared insights on cross-border investigation and cooperation on migrant smuggling, highlighted selected case studies of Iraq and Pakistan. Director Immigration FIA, Abdul Qadir Qamar, led a discussion and Q&A session on improving border control mechanisms to detect irregular migration attempts. Additional Director General (ADG) Immigration FIA, Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, delivered the closing remarks. He expressed his sincere gratitude to all participants, as well as to the European Union (EU), the UNODC, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their collaborative efforts in organizing the event. He reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to prevent and combat human smuggling and trafficking, especially in the context of transnational activities.