Stage drama ‘Zandagi’ presented in festival of Arts Council Larkana

LARKANA - Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana presented the second Sindhi improvisational stage play ‘Zandagi’ written by Nasir Shamsi in the context of Sindh Drama Theater Festival in Larkana under the direction of Sanuri Phul, Larib Sajjan and Ashique Dayo in the open air theater. It was dramatized by Ali Roshan Sheikh. In the stage drama, the injustices, cruelty, brutality with the people living in the society, all the evils of the pure women who made them fall prey to lust by showing them golden dreams were focused. And it was also revealed that why is a person forced to commit suicide.? Special guests Ataullah Chhato, Dr Jamshed Ali Abro, famous actors Ustad Akbar Baloch, Vice President of Arts Council Larkana Engineer Javed Ahmed Sheikh and Badr Khan Soomro attended the event.