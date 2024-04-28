Sunday, April 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Stage drama ‘Zandagi’ presented in festival of Arts Council Larkana

Agencies
April 28, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LARKANA   -   Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana presented the second Sindhi improvisational stage play ‘Zandagi’ written by Nasir Shamsi in the context of Sindh Drama Theater Festival in Larkana under the direction of Sanuri Phul, Larib Sajjan and Ashique Dayo in the open air theater. It was dramatized by Ali Roshan Sheikh. In the stage drama, the injustices, cruelty, brutality with the people living in the society, all the evils of the pure women who made them fall prey to lust by showing them golden dreams were focused. And it was also revealed that why is a person forced to commit suicide.? Special guests Ataullah Chhato, Dr Jamshed Ali Abro, famous actors Ustad Akbar Baloch, Vice President of Arts Council Larkana Engineer Javed Ahmed Sheikh and Badr Khan Soomro attended the event.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1714193178.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024