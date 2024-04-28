Sunday, April 28, 2024
Star K-pop producer causes online stir after lashing out at industry bosses

April 28, 2024
SEOUL   -   The creative director behind the girl band NewJeans has found online fame after a tearful, profanitylaced news conference in which she slammed some of K-pop’s most powerful executives as “middle-aged jerks”. HYBE, the South Korean agency behind K-pop sensation BTS, filed a legal complaint on Thursday against Min Hee-jin, the head of its powerhouse subsidiary label ADOR, for breach of trust in business. That followed an announcement three days earlier that it had launched an audit of ADOR and demanded that Min resign. HYBE’s share price fell close to 10 percent after the audit was announced and closed on Friday down 4.95 percent. Min, 44, hit back in a news conference on Thursday that drew empathy online from young working men and women who compared her story with their own experiences with unreasonable and jealous bosses who either took credit for their work or failed to acknowledge it fairly.

