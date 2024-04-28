Two killed over land dispute

SARGODHA - Two people were killed over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Mosa Khail police station,here on Saturday. According to a spokesperson,The two identified as Aslam Hiraj and Naeem Hiraj were fighting over some land disputes,due to which firing sprees between two groups started. Station House Officers(SHO) of concern police station reached on the spot,taking the bodies of the victims into the custody. Further investigation was underway.

13 CRIMINALS HELD The district police arrested 13 suspected criminals,here on Saturday. Police spokesperson said that teams conducted raids and netted Muzammil, Shahid,Tahir,Zeeshan, Zahoor,Zubair and others. The police also recovered 2.3- kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin,148 litres of liquor,nine pistols,three guns, 132 bullets and valuables worth millions from them. Further investigation was underway. Sargodha receives rain Light to moderate rain with winds on Saturday brought about a pleasant change in weather . According to meteorological department,more rain has predicted in the city, while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 26 degrees Centigrade and 17 degrees Centigrade, respectively.