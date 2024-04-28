Sunday, April 28, 2024
Two titles each for Ahtesham, Ruhab, one each for Bismel, Shayan

Two titles each for Ahtesham, Ruhab, one each for Bismel, Shayan
Our Staff Reporter
April 28, 2024
LAHORE  -   Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL & Crescent) and Ruhab Faisal clinched two titles each while Bismel Zia (Ali Embroidery Mills) and Shayaan Afridi claimed one title each in the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2024, culminated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e- Jinnah on Saturday.

In the boys U-18 final, Ahtesham Humayun, a brilliant student of Aisam Qureshi-owned ACE Tennis Academy,beat Hamid Israr 6-1, retd. Ahteshamthen completed the brace of titles as he outpaced young and spirited Amir Mazari 6-2,6-3. In the boys U-14 final, Ruhab Faisal beat Shayan Afridi 4-2,4-0 while in the girls U-14 final,Bismel Zia (Ali Embroidery Mills) beat Hajra Suhail 4-0,4-0 to clinch the title. Inthe boys U-14 doubles final, Ruhab Faisal/Abdul Rehman beat Zohaib Afzal Malik/ Shayan Afridi 4-2,4-0 to claim the title. In the boys U-12 final, Shayan Afridi beat M Ibraheem Hussain Gill 4-0,4-2.

In the girls U-12 final, Khadija Khalil beat Hajra Suhail 4-2,4-1. In the boys U-12 doubles final, MIbraheem Hussain Gill/Muhammad Muaz beat Hajra Sohail/Pirzada Wajhi Ahmed 4-0, 4-2. In the boys/girls U-10 final, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Ayan Shahbaz 4-5,4-2,11-9. In the seniors doubles 45 plus final, Khurram Imtiaz/ Shehreyar Salamat beat Talha Waheed/Fayyaz Khan 8-2. Former Davis Cupper and coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) graced the occasion as chief guest, who, along with other notables including Col (R) Asif Dar, Brig (R) Naeem Dar (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Mohammad Sohail Malik, Waqar Nisar and others, distributed prizes among the winners and top performers.

