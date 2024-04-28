UoA, Beijing Engg Research Centre sign MoU to promote mutual coop

PESHAWAR - A ceremony was held here on Saturday in connection with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Directorate of Farm, University of Agriculture (UoA), Peshawar and the Beijing Engineering Research Centre for Hybrid Wheat, China.

Vice Chancellor of Agricultural University Peshawar Prof Dr Jahan Bakht and Director of Beijing Engineering Research Centre for Hybrid Wheat, China Prof Dr Zhang Shengquan signed the agreement.

Director Farm, UoA Professor Dr Muhammad Arif was also present on the occasion.

The purpose of the MoU is to promote mutual cooperation between the two institutions for future partnership for academic and research agreements.

The agreement between Pakistan and China includes development of low water-use wheat hybrids, provision of facilities for wheat seeds and testing, exchange of faculty, students, research materials and information, support through availability of related technologies, research equipment and joint integrating innovative efforts into research projects.

The agreement will specifically focus on the following areas: Management of human resources in all relevant areas of mutual interest in hybrid wheat and related sciences, diffusion of innovative and adaptive techniques, technologies, provision of training facilities for staff, development of new laboratory equipment, instruments for educational and research purposes.

Support and provision of facilities in distribution and supply, support in development of institutional infrastructure, provision of facilities for graduate and post-graduate studies and post-doctoral research programmes, facilities for short-term technical training programs for technical staff and other employees of universities.

VC Prof Dr Jahan Bakht said that students who graduated from the University of Agriculture Peshawar are serving in agriculture and livestock and other important fields at national and international level and agriculture and are playing their role in the development of livestock.

and it is hoped that this agreement will lead the UoA Peshawar, Pakistan and the Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China on the path of development.