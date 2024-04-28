Youth arrested for staging his own kidnapping drama

RAWALPINDUI - Police have apprehended a young man who orchestrated his own kidnapping drama, aiming to extort a staggering one crore rupees from his own family.

The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of Nasirabad police station, where the youth’s father filed a complaint on April 25th, prompting swift police action.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the young man, accompanied by his friends, meticulously staged the abduction to demand the exorbitant ransom from his unsuspecting father. Identified as Sajid, Aftab, and Qasim, all three culprits have been taken into custody, with charges to be brought against them in court based on substantial evidence.

Police authorities disclosed that the main culprit, Sajid, had conspired with his friends to carry out the elaborate scheme, which unfolded in the Chakri area, under the jurisdiction of Nasirabad police station.

This incident comes in the wake of another case just two days prior, where police in Muzaffargarh pursued a similarly concocted kidnapping involving a youth from Sindh province.

Named Muhammad Ahmed, the youth not only orchestrated his own abduction but also demanded a hefty ransom from his parents, aiming to secure twenty lakh rupees for his release and fund his desired extravagant wedding and lifestyle aspirations.