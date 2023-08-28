Monday, August 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

110 arrested during crackdown on drug-traffickers

Staff Reporter
August 28, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) con­ducted a coordinated effort against drug addicts, suppliers, and motorcycle thieves, here on Sunday. With the help of safe city surveillance cameras, the police targeted drug-addicts and suppliers in Muslim Town and surrounding areas. A gang involved in motorcycle thefts was also arrested by the Lahore police. As per details, at least 110 accused including 50 drug-addicts and 60 drug-suppliers were apprehended in the Mus­lim Town area by the Lahore Police. The drug-addicts were shifted to rehabilitation centres and hospitals for their recovery and treatment. SP Usman Tipu emphasised that the campaign against drug-addiction would continue till complete eradica­tion of the menace. He appealed to citizens to assist the police in eliminating the drugs scourge. Defence B Police Station, mean­while, arrested a two-member motorcycle thieves and mobile-snatcher gang, and recovered five stolen motorcycles, seven mobile phones, pistols, and cash. Surveillance of the operation against criminals was diligently conducted through the safe city cameras. A case has been regis­tered against the culprits in ac­cordance with the law.

India appoints first woman chargé d’affaires in Pakistan

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1693202908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023