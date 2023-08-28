3 members of bike liftesr gang held

Kohat - police arrested three members of the alleged bike lifter gang along with the stolen motorcycles in the limits of Jangal Khel Police Station on Sunday.

District Police Officer Farhan Khan has said the SHO Roman Khan and his police team arrested the members of the alleged bike lifter gang Majid Shah resident of Pir Khel Jangal Khel, Naveed Khan resident of Nai Abadi Jangal Khel and Aurangzeb resident of Afghan Muhajir Camp during the successful operation.

A case has been registered against the arrested bike lifters in Jangal Khel Police Station after recovering the stolen bikes from their possession.