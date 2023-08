5.2-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwar and Islamabad on Monday. No loss of life or property has been reported.

Aftershocks were reported in Peshawar, Bajaur, Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Lower Dir, Battagram, and adjoining areas besides Islamabad.

The origin of the quake was Hindukush Region, Afghanistan with 184 kliometers depth.

People came out of their residential and commercial properties while reciting Kalima Tayyaba.