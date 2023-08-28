61 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering, hoarding 

LAHORE - The Price Control Magis­trates arrested 61 shopkeep­ers over profiteering and hoarding in a crackdown launched across the provin­cial capital by the district administration. On the di­rections of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 1,447 sale points and shops had been inspect­ed during the last 24 hours, while legal action was tak­en against 193 points. The spokesperson for the dis­trict administration told the media on Sunday that cases were also registered against 58 shopkeepers over viola­tions of the rules and 132 vi­olators were faced penalties in shape of fines. During the current month, more than 33,000 points were inspect­ed while hefty fines were imposed on 2,215 business operators. Around 36 shops were sealed, 1,005 cases were registered and 1,025 shopkeepers were arrested in August, he disclosed. He said that the district admin­istration was strictly follow­ing zero tolerance policy against profiteering and hoarding and regularly mon­itored the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets.