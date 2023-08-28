AC directs to start anti-dengue spray drive

Peshawar - Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Lal Qila Noorzali Khan on Sunday directed the Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) to start anti- dengue virus spray drive in order to protect the general public in the area.

According to the orders of the district administration, under the supervision of the AC Noorzali Khan and Tehsil Municipal Officer Inayatullah, anti-dengue spraying was done in Lal Qila government offices.

The senior officers requested the public to take special care of cleanliness and not to allow water to stagnate and cover clean water well so as to ensure protection and prevention from developing larvae of the dengue mosquito in the area.