Monday, August 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

AC directs to start anti-dengue spray drive

APP
August 28, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Lal Qila Noorzali Khan on Sunday directed the Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) to start anti- dengue virus spray drive in order to protect the general public in the area.

According to the orders of the district administration, under the supervision of the AC Noorzali Khan and Tehsil Municipal Officer Inayatullah, anti-dengue spraying was done in Lal Qila government offices.

The senior officers requested the public to take special care of cleanliness and not to allow water to stagnate and cover clean water well so as to ensure protection and prevention from developing larvae of the dengue mosquito in the area.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1693202908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023