Arshad Nadeem shines with silver medal in World Athletics Championship

LAHORE - Arshad Nadeem, the javelin throw sensation from Pakistan, secured a silver medal in the javelin throw competition at the World Athletics Championship on Sunday, showcasing his prowess with a remarkable 87.82-meter throw.
In a groundbreaking achievement, Arshad Nadeem etched his name in the history as he secured Pakistan’s first-ever medal in the World Athletics Championship. The journey to this remarkable achievement wasn’t devoid of challenges. Commencing with a 74.80-meter effort, Arshad faced an initial setback. Undeterred, he mounted an impressive comeback, propelling the javelin to a noteworthy 82.81 meters on his second attempt. Displaying unwavering determination, his fourth throw covered a distance of 87.12 meters, though falling slightly short of his ambitious target.
Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan took the lead in congratulating Pakistani hero Arshad Nadeem on tweeter. He tweeted: “The entire country salutes you Arshad Nadeem. I just want to say, I am your fan. May u always stay blessed.” Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and cricketer Wahab Riaz tweeted: “Pakistan’s Javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem will be competing in World Athletics Championship Javelin Event Final Today at 11 pm onwards. Sports Department Punjab, Commissioner Lahore Division and Bank of Punjab are arranging a special screening of the final at Liberty Round About. Come and Support our Hero, Arshad Make us Proud.” Pakistan women cricketer Javeria Khan also felicitated the hero through her twitter handle, saying, “Arshad Nadeem has written this success story himself by his sheer hardwork without strong backing. People like Arshad remind us and the system time and again that if we invest where it is needed, then there is no one stopping us. Arshad is a league of his own. Time to give him, what he deserves. Thank you for raising Pakistan’s flag high and higher. Respect.”
Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra of India continued to demonstrate his exceptional form, adding the World Athletics Championships gold to his Olympic triumph in Budapest. Neeraj’s throw of 88.17 meters in his second attempt reaffirmed his Midas touch in the arena.
Throughout the competition, Neeraj’s performance radiated excellence. Overcoming a misstep in his initial attempt, he consistently exceeded the 84-meter mark in subsequent throws. His sequence of throws included a foul, followed by distances of 88.17, 86.32, 84.64, and 87.73 meters, highlighting his exceptional command over the event.
It is worth mentioning here that Arshad Nadeem’s journey to prominence commenced with his impressive fifth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. Building on this momentum, Arshad secured another fifth-place achievement at the World Championship held in the United States the preceding year. His prowess continued to shine as he etched his name into the record books of the Commonwealth Games, setting a remarkable throw of 90.18 meters that secured him the coveted gold medal in Birmingham.
However, his path to success was not without its hurdles. After a series of remarkable accomplishments, Arshad Nadeem faced a setback that required elbow and left knee surgeries while in London. Dedication and resilience marked his recovery period, allowing him to make a triumphant return to the field.
Demonstrating his enduring spirit, he participated in the 34th National Games in Quetta during May, clinching a gold medal for his departmental team, Wapda.