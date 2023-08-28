Monday, August 28, 2023
Arshad Nadeem shines with silver medal in World Athletics Championship

Azhar Khan
August 28, 2023
LAHORE   -  Arshad Nadeem, the javelin throw sensation from Pakistan, secured a silver medal in the javelin throw competition at the World Athletics Championship on Sunday, show­casing his prowess with a remark­able 87.82-meter throw. 

In a groundbreaking achieve­ment, Arshad Nadeem etched his name in the history as he secured  Pakistan’s first-ever medal in the World Athletics Champi­onship. The journey to this re­markable achievement wasn’t devoid of challenges. Com­mencing with a 74.80-meter effort, Arshad faced an ini­tial setback. Undeterred, he mounted an impressive come­back, propelling the javelin to a noteworthy 82.81 meters on his second attempt. Displaying unwavering determination, his fourth throw covered a dis­tance of 87.12 meters, though falling slightly short of his am­bitious target. 

Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan took the lead in congratulating Pa­kistani hero Arshad Nadeem on tweeter. He tweeted: “The entire country salutes you Arshad Na­deem. I just want to say, I am your fan. May u always stay blessed.” Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and cricketer Wahab Riaz tweet­ed: “Pakistan’s Javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem will be competing in World Athletics Championship Javelin Event Final Today at 11 pm onwards. Sports Department Punjab, Commissioner Lahore Di­vision and Bank of Punjab are ar­ranging a special screening of the final at Liberty Round About. Come and Support our Hero, Ar­shad Make us Proud.” Pakistan women cricketer Javeria Khan also felicitated the hero through her twitter handle, saying, “Arshad Na­deem has written this success sto­ry himself by his sheer hardwork without strong backing. People like Arshad remind us and the sys­tem time and again that if we in­vest where it is needed, then there is no one stopping us. Arshad is a league of his own. Time to give him, what he deserves. Thank you for raising Pakistan’s flag high and higher. Respect.” 

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra of India continued to demon­strate his exceptional form, add­ing the World Athletics Cham­pionships gold to his Olympic triumph in Budapest. Neeraj’s throw of 88.17 meters in his sec­ond attempt reaffirmed his Mi­das touch in the arena. 

Throughout the competition, Neeraj’s performance radiat­ed excellence. Overcoming a misstep in his initial attempt, he consistently exceeded the 84-meter mark in subsequent throws. His sequence of throws included a foul, followed by dis­tances of 88.17, 86.32, 84.64, and 87.73 meters, highlighting his exceptional command over the event. 

It is worth mentioning here that Arshad Nadeem’s jour­ney to prominence commenced with his impressive fifth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. Building on this momentum, Arshad secured another fifth-place achievement at the World Championship held in the Unit­ed States the preceding year. His prowess continued to shine as he etched his name into the record books of the Common­wealth Games, setting a remark­able throw of 90.18 meters that secured him the coveted gold medal in Birmingham. 

However, his path to success was not without its hurdles. Af­ter a series of remarkable ac­complishments, Arshad Nadeem faced a setback that required elbow and left knee surgeries while in London. Dedication and resilience marked his recovery period, allowing him to make a triumphant return to the field. 

Demonstrating his enduring spirit, he participated in the 34th National Games in Quetta during May, clinching a gold medal for his departmental team, Wapda.

Azhar Khan

