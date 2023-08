ATTOCK - Police keeping continue crackdown against the anti-social elements have arrested 30 anti-social elements including drug peddlers, gamblers and decoits from different areas of the district. Police have recovered 14 kg hashish, 41 litres of liquor, cash and valuables worth Rs 885000, two rifles, and three pistols from their possession. Cases under the acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.