Ban on dances in dramas on the cards

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Informa­tion Amir Mir has reaffirmed that the Punjab government will neither be blackmailed by elements promoting vulgar­ity in the theatres nor will suc­cumb to any threat or pressure.

Talking with the media per­sons on Sunday, the minister remarked that the elements promoting pornography and obscenity should desist from becoming spokespersons of genuine artists. Amir Mir said that genuine artists were sid­ing with the Punjab govern­ment in its crackdown against indecency and immorality. He rebuked that the elements minting money through ob­scene dances cannot be deemed as true representa­tives of the artists. He added that crackdown will continue against such elements for making theatres a haven of ob­scene dances. Amir Mir assert­ed that the elements involved in attempting to mislead the people will also be dealt with an iron hand.

He stressed that strict ac­countability will be done of such elements challenging the writ of the government.

In reply to a question, he apprised that the Punjab gov­ernment was introducing amendments in the Drama Act and dances in dramas will be banned. Besides, producers committing violation of the Drama Act will be awarded punishments along with im­position of fines. Amir Mir re­vealed that after the approval of the Punjab Cabinet, a new Drama Act will soon be en­forced through ordinance.

The minister deplored that the theatre owners and pro­ducers continued obscene dances despite being given warning on account of which they have been sealed. The commercial being sealed will remain closed till the enforce­ment of new drama rules.

The Lahore theatres have been closed on committing clear violation of the Drama Act and monitoring of theatres out­side Lahore division is ongoing adding that any theatre where vulgarity is promoted will be closed. Amir Mir emphasized that cultural centres will not be allowed to become centres of obscene dances as immorality was promoted under the guise of dramas. He deplored that the centres of performing art had become dens of indecency and obscenity due to materialism of few conscience- sellers. Amir Mir said that the theatres will be assigned the responsibility to promote Pakistani culture and performing art.