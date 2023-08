SIALKOT - Under the leadership of HoD Hafiz Raheel Arif Tat­la in the BBA Department of Government Murray College Sialkot, the students of the final semester started businesses. Khasif Sarfraz Started I-Cloud Services, Ahmad Junaid and Hamza Malik Started Water Filteration Plant, Malik Abdullah started fast movers and students, Mayra, Nafisa started Cosmetics Signatures Skin, Ayesha, Areeba started homemade juices Mantha, Raksha started home­made cups business.