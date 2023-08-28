Monday, August 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

BHC dismisses FIR against PTI chief in lawyer murder case

BHC dismisses FIR against PTI chief in lawyer murder case
Web Desk
2:28 PM | August 28, 2023
National

A two-member bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) dismissed on Monday a first information report (FIR) nominating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the murder case of senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

Announcing the verdict on the plea of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF), the bench — comprising BHC Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Gul Hasan Tareen — quashed the murder case and suspended the arrest warrant issued against Khan by the judicial magistrate.

"Alhamdulillah, the court has dismissed the FIR registered against Imran Khan in Bijli Road police station in Quetta, once again Imran Khan has been vindicated in a false case, congratulations to all Pakistan on the victory of justice," Khan's counsel Naeem Haider Panjutha wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote last April, was booked in a murder case of the senior SC lawyer, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants on Airport Road in Quetta, Balochistan in June this year.

Court extends Qureshi's physical remand in cipher case

The FIR registered against Khan, and others on the complaint of the slain lawyer’s son, Advocate Siraj Ahmed, in Quetta, under the charges of murder, Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other provisions.

Khan then moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIRs against him and secured relief as the apex court restrained the authorities from arresting him.

Last week, the apex court maintained its stay order against the arrest of PTI chairman in the murder case. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition against addition of Khan’s name in the FIR.

Before his assassination, Razzaq had filed a court petition, pleading that treason proceedings could be initiated against Khan for unconstitutionally dissolving National Assembly after he lost a vote of confidence in April, 2022.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1693202908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023