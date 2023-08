LAHORE - The final boys event of the 8th Essa Lab Trophy Tournament

being organized under the auspices of Firdous

Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club will be played between National Basketball Club and Karachi

Basketball Club at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court at 08:30 PM today (Monday). On this occasion, Dr Prof Farhan

Essa Abdullah, CEO of Essa Lab, will be the special

guest and distribute prizes among the winners