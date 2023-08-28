Caretaker CM reviews facilities at Baba Bulleh Shah Hospital Kasur

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital Kasur and re­viewed the medical facilities pro­vided to the patients. According to the spokesperson here, he inspect­ed the emergency, children ward and various wards.

The Chief Minister also asked about the provision of free medi­cines to the patients and the doc­tors. The patients expressed their satisfaction on the facilities being provided in the hospital while the carers complained about the overcharging of the parking lot, on which Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi ordered MS Dr Farooq Ahmed to immediately redress the complaints of overcharging. Chief Secretary, Commissioner Lahore Division, RPO and related officials were present on the occasion.

MINISTER HIGHLIGHTS GOVT COMMITMENT TO ENHANCE NATIONAL IDENTITY

Caretaker Federal Minister for Cul­ture and National Heritage Syed Jamal Shah highlighted the govern­ment’s commitment to enhance na­tional identity on Sunday. Talking to the media at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal here, he mentioned the plans to create ma­terial for children inspired by folk lit­erature to help them reconnect with their language and culture. Folk liter­ature enthusiasts in Islamabad have been invited to contribute stories to various formats for children. The minister emphasised the importance of resolving children’s national iden­tity issues and involving youth in the national mainstream. He underlined the need to nurture youth’s cre­ative abilities through engagement in creative activities. All ministries are participating in youth devel­opment efforts. The promotion of Sufi music and local languages is a priority, with a goal-oriented and time-bound approach.