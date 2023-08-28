Caretaker CM reviews facilities at Baba Bulleh Shah Hospital Kasur

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital Kasur and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients. According to the spokesperson here, he inspected the emergency, children ward and various wards.
The Chief Minister also asked about the provision of free medicines to the patients and the doctors. The patients expressed their satisfaction on the facilities being provided in the hospital while the carers complained about the overcharging of the parking lot, on which Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered MS Dr Farooq Ahmed to immediately redress the complaints of overcharging. Chief Secretary, Commissioner Lahore Division, RPO and related officials were present on the occasion.
MINISTER HIGHLIGHTS GOVT COMMITMENT TO ENHANCE NATIONAL IDENTITY
Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Syed Jamal Shah highlighted the government’s commitment to enhance national identity on Sunday. Talking to the media at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal here, he mentioned the plans to create material for children inspired by folk literature to help them reconnect with their language and culture. Folk literature enthusiasts in Islamabad have been invited to contribute stories to various formats for children. The minister emphasised the importance of resolving children’s national identity issues and involving youth in the national mainstream. He underlined the need to nurture youth’s creative abilities through engagement in creative activities. All ministries are participating in youth development efforts. The promotion of Sufi music and local languages is a priority, with a goal-oriented and time-bound approach.