Monday, August 28, 2023
Caretaker minister assures Mengal of fair polls

Agencies
August 28, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Caretaker Information Min­ister Jan Achakzai on Sunday assured veteran politician and BNP (M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal that the caretaker gov­ernment of Balochistan would not have any influence on the upcoming elections.

The assurance came in re­sponse to Mengal’s interview with a private channel, in which he claimed that members of the caretaker government in Balo­chistan had political affiliations with certain political parties.

Mangal added that resigning from the party after taking the oath would not diminish the loyalty or ideological commit­ment of a cabinet member.

In a statement issued today, Achakzai assured Mengal that the caretaker cabinet members had no political agenda and would not participate in any way in violating the rules set by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Achakzai said, “The caretaker government is committed to en­suring free, fair, and transparent elections in Balochistan.” “We will not allow anyone to interfere in the election process,” he added.

The caretaker information minister welcomed any legiti­mate suggestions from Mengal to further ensure the fairness and transparency of the elections. He said, “We are always ready for constructive suggestions.”

“We will consider any pro­posal that is in the best interest of the people of Balochistan” he emphasised.

Agencies

